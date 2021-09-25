Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Oregon Noble
  5. Oregon Noble Reviews

Oregon Noble reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oregon Noble.

Oregon Noble effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
12% of people report feeling relaxed
Inflammation
12% of people say it helps with inflammation
Gastrointestinal disorder
12% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder

Oregon Noble reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Orange
12% of people taste the flavor orange
Pine
12% of people taste the flavor pine

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Oregon Noble near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...