Oregon Noble

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 20%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Oregon Noble is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Oregon Noble. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Oregon Noble effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 3 effects
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Gastrointestinal disorder
20% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder

Similar to Oregon Noble

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Oregon Noble reviews9

