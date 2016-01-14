Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oregon Pineapple.
Reviews
42
Flippingfood69
Member since 2018
This is the best feel good weed I’ve ever smoked! It’s just the right amount of high no matter how much you smoke. I bought a 1 gram pre-rolled spliff and enjoyed it way too much! If you’re looking for true medicine that’s not gonna destroy you smoke this strain.
This batch tested 20% THC and is from one of my favorite growers, Meraki, purchased at Diem in Salem, Oregon. (Meraki is amazing I highly recommend them if you have not tried!).
The buds from this batch are beautiful, looking like they are straight out of a High Times Magazine centerfold. issue, P...
I’m a lightweight and very sensitive to THC, so I’m always hesitant to try new strains. With that said I love Oregon pineapple. If your looking for weed with training wheels this is a good strain to try. The high is a little slow to come on but it raised me up to a euphoric head high. A little giggl...
This is such a wonderful fun filled high. Not an immediate buzz, more of slow to start and then all of a sudden you are Giddy High ... listening to some old love songs and singing along loudly to all the words ... Well Oregon Pineapple You're THE INSPIRATION... you make me want to smile, relax, laug...
I picked this up as a curiosity. I was pleasantly surprised by the mellow, sailing ⛵through my day buzz. Plus, no fallout at the end of the high. Grown hydroponically, with a very slight pineapple taste. More sweet tang and tropical. I would definitely get again.👍
I'm reviewing the vape cartridge. I give it high marks for flavor; earthy and fruity. Also, for an excellent uplifting, happy high. It's a clear headed buzz, too. Not foggy or hazy.
It comes on a little slow so it's a bit sneaky. One of my favs so far.