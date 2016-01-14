ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Flippingfood69
Member since 2018
This is the best feel good weed I’ve ever smoked! It’s just the right amount of high no matter how much you smoke. I bought a 1 gram pre-rolled spliff and enjoyed it way too much! If you’re looking for true medicine that’s not gonna destroy you smoke this strain.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for shoogstix
Member since 2018
This batch tested 20% THC and is from one of my favorite growers, Meraki, purchased at Diem in Salem, Oregon. (Meraki is amazing I highly recommend them if you have not tried!). The buds from this batch are beautiful, looking like they are straight out of a High Times Magazine centerfold. issue, P...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for xoxoeriin
Member since 2018
Honestly, pretty good. Tasted like I was eating a subway sandwich.
Avatar for DolorEnLaLeche
Member since 2015
I’m a lightweight and very sensitive to THC, so I’m always hesitant to try new strains. With that said I love Oregon pineapple. If your looking for weed with training wheels this is a good strain to try. The high is a little slow to come on but it raised me up to a euphoric head high. A little giggl...
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Corelone
Member since 2018
Dry mouth appetite suppressant don’t get again
Avatar for trixxi
Member since 2016
This is such a wonderful fun filled high. Not an immediate buzz, more of slow to start and then all of a sudden you are Giddy High ... listening to some old love songs and singing along loudly to all the words ... Well Oregon Pineapple You're THE INSPIRATION... you make me want to smile, relax, laug...
CreativeGigglyHappy
Avatar for rockandrollem
Member since 2015
I picked this up as a curiosity. I was pleasantly surprised by the mellow, sailing ⛵through my day buzz. Plus, no fallout at the end of the high. Grown hydroponically, with a very slight pineapple taste. More sweet tang and tropical. I would definitely get again.👍
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Slotracer
Member since 2016
I'm reviewing the vape cartridge. I give it high marks for flavor; earthy and fruity. Also, for an excellent uplifting, happy high. It's a clear headed buzz, too. Not foggy or hazy. It comes on a little slow so it's a bit sneaky. One of my favs so far.
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungry