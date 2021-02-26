Loading…
Oregon Thunder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oregon Thunder.

Oregon Thunder effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Oregon Thunder reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Skunk
100% of people taste the flavor skunk

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

