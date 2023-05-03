Oreo Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oreo Runtz.
Oreo Runtz strain effects
Oreo Runtz strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
J........E
May 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Slightly pungent deep taste like a diesel , yet smooth to the pallet quick feeling of relaxation in a slow walking increasing high that eventually puts you to rest 😴
t........7
May 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great smoke I feel so good and relaxed. The clouds it creates is amazing.. bon appétit
r........0
September 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Great strain smell taste and bag appeal 10/10 heavy high that hit right away and lasted several hours
a........y
October 25, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very mild effect and easy to function with. Had to smoke a lot for it to hit me. Relaxing and a slightly sedating but not heavily so. Kept my anxiety at bay. Not a happy giggly strain but a strain for chilling after work with some light chores and heading to bed.
k........9
December 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Probably the best strain I’ve had this year outside of jealousy.
w........8
June 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Strong smelling stuff. Hits hard with a very lemon like taste at the end nice strong head high with deep relaxation. First time trying it and I won't turn it down if I saw it again. Glad I bought a ounce and not a half
a........1
June 12, 2023
Creative
Focused
Shits fire got a oz of it for 75
m........s
October 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
I loved this one. Hints of diesel are pretty strong. Calming and uplifting.