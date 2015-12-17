Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I was somewhat sceptical about this strain because the taste and smell leave something to be desired (in my opinion). But once I experienced the effects, I was impressed. Great for daytime use, keeps me uplifted and clear-headed. A little harsh if we're being honest, but the effects are worth it.