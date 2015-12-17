ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for 2BLISS
Member since 2017
WHERE to buy this, please?!? Near Orange County CA
Avatar for beanatello420
Member since 2017
are u searching for vintage, uplifting dank ass 🌳??? then ur in luck bro bro !! smoke this and forget all ur problems.. 👌🏼🔥
Avatar for Atk762x39
Member since 2016
This strain may be one of my new favorites. Definitely worked wonders for my anxiety and gave me a higher sense of security. Highly recommend this while doing for a late night stroll.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for hemlocklily
Member since 2017
I was somewhat sceptical about this strain because the taste and smell leave something to be desired (in my opinion). But once I experienced the effects, I was impressed. Great for daytime use, keeps me uplifted and clear-headed. A little harsh if we're being honest, but the effects are worth it.
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rukin1
Member since 2015
Couple of hits from a bowl and you'll feel it!!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy