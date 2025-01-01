stock photo similar to Origamiz
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Origamiz
Origamiz potency is higher THC than average.
Origamiz is a hybrid cannabis strain. Origamiz is a pairing of Zkittelz and Zunami. Origamiz blew most of the Euro Z in attendance out of the water. Origamiz aroma features layers of candy within the aroma, like smelling a fruit roll-up dipped in hot chocolate. Origamiz is most notably grown in Europe by RTZ.
