Original Gak Bx1 is a hybrid weed strain created from a genetic cross between Gak and (Gak x Watermelon Zkittlez). Original Gak Bx1 is known for its unique and intriguing qualities that set it apart from other strains. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, Original Gak Bx1 is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency offers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Original Gak Bx1 induces feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of uplifted mood. This strain is often chosen for unwinding and enhancing creativity, making it potentially suitable for various social and recreational settings. Medical marijuana patients sometimes turn to Original Gak Bx1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects may offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Original Gak Bx1 is bred by Dying Breed Seeds. The dominant terpene of this strain is not specified, but its aroma and flavor are unique to Original Gak Bx1, contributing to its distinct sensory experience. The average price of Original Gak Bx1 may vary by location and availability, so it's advisable to check with local dispensaries for pricing information. If you've had the opportunity to consume Original Gak Bx1, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review.







