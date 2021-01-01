Loading…

Oro Blanco Kief

Oro Blanco Kief is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Oro Blanco Kief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Oro Blanco Kief effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea

Oro Blanco Kief reported flavors

Ammonia
20% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Apricot
20% of people taste the flavor apricot
Berry
20% of people taste the flavor berry

Oro Blanco Kief reviews5

