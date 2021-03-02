Loading…
Oro Blanco Kief reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oro Blanco Kief.

Oro Blanco Kief effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
40% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea

Oro Blanco Kief reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
20% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Apricot
20% of people taste the flavor apricot
Berry
20% of people taste the flavor berry

