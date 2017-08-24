We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
harmony12
Member since 2016
Another fantastic Hybrid. Strong enough to ease muscle pain, and relax, but not so strong that I am unmotivated to get things done. It also increases appetite, which isn't great in my case, but can be beneficial to cancer patients, and the elderly.
Amazing strain. Friend told me about it and I fell in love. Gives me a nice goofy feeling in the head but I don't feel taken over. My body gets weighed down but not to the point where I can't do anything. Takes all of my back pain away and keeps the fun there too!