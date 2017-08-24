ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for harmony12
Member since 2016
Another fantastic Hybrid. Strong enough to ease muscle pain, and relax, but not so strong that I am unmotivated to get things done. It also increases appetite, which isn't great in my case, but can be beneficial to cancer patients, and the elderly.
Avatar for Kendirect
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. Friend told me about it and I fell in love. Gives me a nice goofy feeling in the head but I don't feel taken over. My body gets weighed down but not to the point where I can't do anything. Takes all of my back pain away and keeps the fun there too!
Avatar for frogstomp
Member since 2015
This is an excellent strain for pain and I NEVER get the munchies. It is my all time favorite kush. The taste NEVER gets old.
Avatar for nuyorico15
Member since 2016
Blasts right through my depression .. nice balance, really nice! Also good for getting through anxiety. Picked it up at Groundswell in Denver. Good stuff!
Avatar for Tdogg-Gardens
Member since 2016
This strain is a cross of F1 Og Kush x Cherry Alien. Pheno 1 has gassy perfume smell. Expansion at its finest. Testing at 22-24%.
Avatar for frogstomp
Member since 2015
Finally! Kush for pain WITHOUT mad ass munchies.
Avatar for Mupuzzle
Member since 2015
On point. This flower is one for the books. Rich smoke, mellow flavor and nice soft high. Worth the trip down Colfax.
