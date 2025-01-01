OZ #6 is a hybrid cannabis strain by Massive Creations from a cross of OZ Kush #6 x Adonai. This is a balanced strain suitable to various kinds of grow set-ups with impressive yields and resilience. This strain combines the fruity palate of OZ Kush with Adonai’s unique blend of sweet, skunky, and diesel notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OZ #6, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.