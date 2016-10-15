Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Concentrado de alien, con un sabor un poco a mora, parecido al sabor de los skittles morados.
Me pone en un estado de relajación como para ver películas, jugar videojuegos, escribir con audífonos y buena música pero no para hacer cosas que necesiten intelecto porque me distrae muy fácil el sonido de...
The P-91 strain, or “Fuck Yeah” by Phat Panda really exceeded my expectations. I got it in a preroll so I can’t say much about the physical appearance, however smoking this flower really blew me away. It’s a very smooth smoking strain with a very fruity flavor. As some others have mentioned in the r...
Very pleasant smoke. This Northern lights cross is great for chilling with a cup of coffee in the morning or playing some music. The effect is very balanced and relaxing. Left me daydreaming a bit. The buds are dense and compact; nice deep green coated with electric orange calyxes. The smell reminde...