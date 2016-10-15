ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. P-91
  4. Reviews

P-91 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain P-91.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Triggz12321
Member since 2019
This strain is a nice calm high perfect for just chillin with the buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xanadin
Member since 2019
The couchlock is real on this if you over do it. But it was such a mellow high, completely destroyed my anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Saulcc93
Member since 2018
Concentrado de alien, con un sabor un poco a mora, parecido al sabor de los skittles morados. Me pone en un estado de relajación como para ver películas, jugar videojuegos, escribir con audífonos y buena música pero no para hacer cosas que necesiten intelecto porque me distrae muy fácil el sonido de...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for sexycoconut
Member since 2018
Very mellow and harmonious
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of P-91User uploaded image of P-91User uploaded image of P-91User uploaded image of P-91
more
photos
Avatar for nwaustincraig
Member since 2016
The P-91 strain, or “Fuck Yeah” by Phat Panda really exceeded my expectations. I got it in a preroll so I can’t say much about the physical appearance, however smoking this flower really blew me away. It’s a very smooth smoking strain with a very fruity flavor. As some others have mentioned in the r...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jackedinpdx
Member since 2014
Nice euphoric feeling along with a great body soothing. Would buy again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Megsywegsy22
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains by Phat Panda from Satori. Beautiful buds tasty smoke and a killer high. Great for pain or getting me to sleep. A true classic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for GrapesonGrapesonGrapes
Member since 2016
Very pleasant smoke. This Northern lights cross is great for chilling with a cup of coffee in the morning or playing some music. The effect is very balanced and relaxing. Left me daydreaming a bit. The buds are dense and compact; nice deep green coated with electric orange calyxes. The smell reminde...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed