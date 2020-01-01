ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pablo’s Mint

Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Pablo’s Mint is a cross of Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. Also known as LA Kush Cake, this strain offers a welcoming sweet nose with hints of cookie dough and vanilla. Pablo’s Mint is a great choice for those looking to get knocked into the couch with lip-smackingly good flavors.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Wedding Cake
parent
Strain
Pablo’s Mint

