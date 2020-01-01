Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Pablo’s Mint is a cross of Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. Also known as LA Kush Cake, this strain offers a welcoming sweet nose with hints of cookie dough and vanilla. Pablo’s Mint is a great choice for those looking to get knocked into the couch with lip-smackingly good flavors.
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Pablo’s Mint nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pablo’s Mint nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pablo’s Mint
Hang tight. We're looking for Pablo’s Mint nearby.