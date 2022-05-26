Palm Beach Sour
Palm Beach Sour
PBS
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Diesel
Earthy
Citrus
Palm Beach Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Palm Beach Sour strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Negative Effects
Palm Beach Sour strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Palm Beach Sour strain reviews(5)
X........P
May 26, 2022
Energetic
Talkative
Very Nice...I took one hit and realized I was not only high I was also paranoid. I have been smoking for 45 years and have not felt paranoid after smoking since the eighties...so that's sayin' something!
P........6
March 13, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Smoked primarily through thin rice papers (vibes rolling papers) but also smoked from hand pipes such as a grav Sherlock Taste: light Earthy berry's with a diesel/ watery skunky taste makes me think ocean vibes 4.0 taste for me Stone: Very heady stuff all in the eyes and forehead with a nice mix of body fuzz and weighty feeling lightly speedy and very good for gaming or reading or a good conversation. Bud structure: light green frosty nugs with lines and traces of purple within nice orange clean hair very frosty and smelly stuff recently of flowery skunk smell Overall: Great bud for work. Gaming or talking with friends I even smoked it primarily when I skate at the skatepark it was great not overwhelming on laziness or weighty drowsy feeling that's what i like about this one it's not to drowsy got it because I have always loved sour diesel and NYC diesel and was not disappointed at all get this one if you like diesel energetic strains that you can still focus on. Thanks everyone, SourD479
o........o
July 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
nice head rush, followed by good focus, lots of animated discussion, and a nice easing into good joint pain relief while maintaining clarity