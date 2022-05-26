Smoked primarily through thin rice papers (vibes rolling papers) but also smoked from hand pipes such as a grav Sherlock Taste: light Earthy berry's with a diesel/ watery skunky taste makes me think ocean vibes 4.0 taste for me Stone: Very heady stuff all in the eyes and forehead with a nice mix of body fuzz and weighty feeling lightly speedy and very good for gaming or reading or a good conversation. Bud structure: light green frosty nugs with lines and traces of purple within nice orange clean hair very frosty and smelly stuff recently of flowery skunk smell Overall: Great bud for work. Gaming or talking with friends I even smoked it primarily when I skate at the skatepark it was great not overwhelming on laziness or weighty drowsy feeling that's what i like about this one it's not to drowsy got it because I have always loved sour diesel and NYC diesel and was not disappointed at all get this one if you like diesel energetic strains that you can still focus on. Thanks everyone, SourD479