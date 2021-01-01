Loading…

Palpatine

aka Palpatine OG, Palpatine Kush

HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Tingly
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Palpatine is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Palpatine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Palpatine effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people reported 10 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes

Palpatine reviews1

