Papa Smurf reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Papa Smurf.
Papa Smurf strain effects
Papa Smurf reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........a
October 4, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Started with a morning bong as a test. Forgot I was testing and cleaned the kitchen top-to-bottom. Finally, I sat down and noticed the bong. I did 3 more hits about an hour apart. I spent time cleaning and surfing the internet. I was in a great mood and unconcerned about anything all day long. I finish my plan activates and more. In the afternoon I hit 0.5g doob and smoked half, about 4PM. It tastes good to me, earthy and funky like hops with no fruitiness that I could detect. It sneaks a bit. Glad I stopped at half. I am feeling sporadic rushes of euphoria, punctuated with excitement and motivation. Mounds of energy and ambition soon take over. No dryness and no munchies btw! Great strain for day use but it is strong so plan accordingly. Worked for arthritis pain, and for relief of anxiety and stress.
r........3
November 7, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Reminds me a lot of blue dream. The flavor isn't as good but it is still outstanding. I just had a thing for blue dream back in the day and this is as close as I've found in years. I love it, glad I got a zip of it.
H........e
October 13, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Great head high. This is a nice strain of you want to do things but be chill at the same time.
s........e
October 11, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
smooth and fun on both ends of exhalation. euphoria onset asap.
J........3
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Took 3 rips off my bowl and I'm groovin!..very pleased with this purchase AWESOME strain! Put me in a good mood and gave me couchlock at the same damn time 😂
k........2
December 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Making an indica lover a believer 🙌
x........f
October 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is an amazing strain. Helps so much with my PTSD. When I smoke this, my flashbacks are replaced with happy flashbacks I had forgotten about. I’m mentally in a much better place with this stuff. It makes me feel so happy, motivated, and helps A LOT with pain of all kinds. I’m not getting the fruity flavors, it’s smells like I just got done shooting off fireworks and tastes like what burning rubber smells like, lol. Buuuut it’s so worth how it makes me feel. 🥰