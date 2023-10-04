Started with a morning bong as a test. Forgot I was testing and cleaned the kitchen top-to-bottom. Finally, I sat down and noticed the bong. I did 3 more hits about an hour apart. I spent time cleaning and surfing the internet. I was in a great mood and unconcerned about anything all day long. I finish my plan activates and more. In the afternoon I hit 0.5g doob and smoked half, about 4PM. It tastes good to me, earthy and funky like hops with no fruitiness that I could detect. It sneaks a bit. Glad I stopped at half. I am feeling sporadic rushes of euphoria, punctuated with excitement and motivation. Mounds of energy and ambition soon take over. No dryness and no munchies btw! Great strain for day use but it is strong so plan accordingly. Worked for arthritis pain, and for relief of anxiety and stress.