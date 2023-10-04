Papa Smurf
aka Blue Smurf
Papa Smurf is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Cotton Candy. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Papa Smurf has a fast and vigorous growth, producing abundant flowers that have a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of berry, cherry, and pine. Papa Smurf is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its strong and euphoric effects. Leafly customers tell us Papa Smurf effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papa Smurf when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Atlas Seed, Papa Smurf features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Papa Smurf typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Papa Smurf is an early finishing variety of Blue Dream that can be harvested in 63 days or more. Papa Smurf is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Smurf, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.
Buy strains with similar effects to Papa SmurfOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Papa Smurf strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Papa Smurf products near you
Similar to Papa Smurf near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—