Hybrid

Papa Smurf

aka Blue Smurf

Papa Smurf is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Cotton Candy. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Papa Smurf has a fast and vigorous growth, producing abundant flowers that have a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of berry, cherry, and pine. Papa Smurf is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its strong and euphoric effects. Leafly customers tell us Papa Smurf effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papa Smurf when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Atlas Seed, Papa Smurf features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Papa Smurf typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Papa Smurf is an early finishing variety of Blue Dream that can be harvested in 63 days or more. Papa Smurf is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Smurf, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.

Papa Smurf strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Papa Smurf strain helps with

  • Stress
    57% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    42% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    42% of people say it helps with Pain
Papa Smurf strain reviews7

October 4, 2023
Started with a morning bong as a test. Forgot I was testing and cleaned the kitchen top-to-bottom. Finally, I sat down and noticed the bong. I did 3 more hits about an hour apart. I spent time cleaning and surfing the internet. I was in a great mood and unconcerned about anything all day long. I finish my plan activates and more. In the afternoon I hit 0.5g doob and smoked half, about 4PM. It tastes good to me, earthy and funky like hops with no fruitiness that I could detect. It sneaks a bit. Glad I stopped at half. I am feeling sporadic rushes of euphoria, punctuated with excitement and motivation. Mounds of energy and ambition soon take over. No dryness and no munchies btw! Great strain for day use but it is strong so plan accordingly. Worked for arthritis pain, and for relief of anxiety and stress.
8 people found this helpful
November 7, 2023
Reminds me a lot of blue dream. The flavor isn't as good but it is still outstanding. I just had a thing for blue dream back in the day and this is as close as I've found in years. I love it, glad I got a zip of it.
3 people found this helpful
October 13, 2023
Great head high. This is a nice strain of you want to do things but be chill at the same time.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Papa Smurf strain genetics