Papaya Berry Runtz strain effects
j........4
March 5, 2024
Creative
Happy
Great strain! Smoked some of thso Papaya Berry Runtz from Rolling Green Cannabus in NY well it hits your right away and you can find yourself drifting off alot!!! Great for afternoon smoke!
S........e
November 2, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Superb strain. It gives you a nice body high. Recommended if you want to chill on the couch whilst watching TV or listening to music.
c........r
October 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just took a dab of this 20 minutes ago. Incredible relaxation and a soft, warm body high. Recommended.
2........x
July 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
Uplifted
This strain got me right. The papaya citrus taste with the sweet berry makes for a really nice smoke for a bong or a joint. It has super fluffy nugs when grinded and packs super nice. Definitely recommend this strain to everyone tryna have a good time✌️
a........9
April 9, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Lately I have preferred sativas over indicas, but this strain is amazing. I like mixing my flower with natural herbs and I mixed this strain with dried passion flower, the perfect blend.