Papaya Cookies Auto is a standout autoflower from Fast Buds, released in 2025 and already gaining recognition for its exceptional flavor and performance. This award-winning strain took 2nd place for Best New Strain at the Autoflower World Cup 2024, highlighting its quality among modern autoflower genetics. Known for its rich tropical terpene profile, Papaya Cookies Auto typically combines sweet papaya fruitiness with creamy cookie-like undertones, creating a smooth and dessert-leaning aroma that stands out during both cultivation and consumption. The experience is generally well balanced, offering a bright, uplifting head buzz that gradually settles into a calming body relaxation without overwhelming heaviness. With its award-winning pedigree, flavorful terpene profile, and reliable autoflower performance, Papaya Cookies Auto is a great pick for growers and consumers looking for tropical sweetness paired with smooth, enjoyable effects. If you’ve tried Papaya Cookies Auto, leave a review and let others know what you think!