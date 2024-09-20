stock photo similar to Papaya Milk
Papaya Milk
Papaya Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x Papaya. This strain packs creamy fruit terps with a skunky funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Papaya MilkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Papaya Milk strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Papaya Milk products near you
Similar to Papaya Milk near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews