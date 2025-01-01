stock photo similar to PapayaDawg
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
PapayaDawg
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
PapayaDawg potency is higher THC than average.
PapayaDawg is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. PapayaDawg is a pairing of Papaya and Chem D. PapayaDawg was bred from a Chem D pollen reversal donation. PapayaDawg went on to be a hit and a major ingredient for Grounded Genetics’ future work.
