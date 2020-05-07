We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
SugarPepper
I love Paradise Circus! First, buds are beautiful and sticky but in a velvety way. Also the smell is fantastic and aroma is alluring to say the least! Great!!! I can have a cool but relief filled high in the day. And pair it with a glass of wine in the evening and have a nice relaxing high.
I picked up this one because I love one parent, Tropicana Cookies. Paradise Circus smells wonderful! With hints of tangerine and diesel it excites your senses. Buds are dark purple inside with tons of orange hairs and a blanket of snow! Quite possibly the stuckiest buds I have ever touched :-D The h...
Buds were purple, orange, and dark green. Super frosty too. They smelled like flowers, herbs, and some glue. After grinding it up it smelled slightly piney. The scent was slightly underwhelming and so were the effects. I was relaxed and very clearheaded. Bag appeal was top notch but it just wasn’t t...
I bought a half ounce of paradise circus from grow Ohio. This is the shittiest flower I have purchased since joining the medical marijuana program. Small shitty buds that smell terrible. Needless to say for the price I am very disappointed. Never again🤮