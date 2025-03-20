Paradise Pine #2
Paradise Pine #2
PaP
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Happy
Paradise Pine #2 effects are mostly energizing.
Paradise Pine #2 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Huckleberry Hill Farms from a genetic cross of Paradise Punch x Whitethorn Rose Bx1. This strain is a family affair to bring out the best of multi-award winner Whitehorn Rose—a unique floral and fruity terp profile. Paradise Pine #2 placed 11th in Sungrown Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradise Pine #2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Paradise Pine #2 strain reviews(1)
T........3
March 20, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Gassssss. Floating through Walmart getting these groceries with eaz. Awake and Happy Little tingle in the head