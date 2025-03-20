Paradise Pine #2 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Huckleberry Hill Farms from a genetic cross of Paradise Punch x Whitethorn Rose Bx1. This strain is a family affair to bring out the best of multi-award winner Whitehorn Rose—a unique floral and fruity terp profile. Paradise Pine #2 placed 11th in Sungrown Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradise Pine #2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.