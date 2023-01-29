stock photo similar to Whitethorn Rose
Whitethorn Rose
The Whitethorn Rose cannabis strain is an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. Whitethorn Rose comes from California's Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Punch is Blackberry Kush x Lavender Berry. Lemon OG is a cross of OG #18 x Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. Whitethorn Rose has a dramatic purple color, and can smell like earthy, lavender and cream. The Whitethorn Rose strain can taste sweet, fruity, citrus, berry, and hashy. The Whitethorn Rose has a sativa-hybrid effect. The strain has won an Emerald Cup in the ice water hash category, and second place in rosin. We're still learning more about Whitethorn Rose, so leave reviews on your experience.
Whitethorn Rose strain effects
Whitethorn Rose strain reviews6
D........r
January 29, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
r........0
January 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
d........m
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy