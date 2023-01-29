stock photo similar to Whitethorn Rose
Hybrid

Whitethorn Rose

The Whitethorn Rose cannabis strain is an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. Whitethorn Rose comes from California's Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Punch is Blackberry Kush x Lavender Berry. Lemon OG is a cross of OG #18 x Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. Whitethorn Rose has a dramatic purple color, and can smell like earthy, lavender and cream. The Whitethorn Rose strain can taste sweet, fruity, citrus, berry, and hashy. The Whitethorn Rose has a sativa-hybrid effect. The strain has won an Emerald Cup in the ice water hash category, and second place in rosin. We're still learning more about Whitethorn Rose, so leave reviews on your experience.

Whitethorn Rose strain effects

Whitethorn Rose strain reviews

January 29, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
All Praises Due To Southern Humboldt! This strain is life! A cross between Paradise Punch & Lemon OG. This is the most beautiful strain I've ever seen in my life. Once you see these beautiful purple buds & smell this sweet, lavender, moist aroma your senses get excited all over. This is truly a Top Shelf Blessing! Cultivated by the Living Legend 2nd generation farmer @huckleberryhillfarms I was more than excited to purchase this beauty. The feel of each bud in its own way was therapeutic. Almost like petting a fluffy chinchilla. Not long after your first few pulls instant happiness comes about. You feel great joy & appreciation. The extra credit is enjoying Whitethorn Rose while in the mountains of Humboldt County. I won't say too much more, because you need to try this yourself! Without a doubt 10 out of 10 for Whitethorn Rose!
6 people found this helpful
January 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This is my favorite strain since I hit some homegrown Sant Cruz Tangie about ten years ago. It's smell is one of a kind and it has a sweet tropical berry taste. The high is like no other strain, it hits the eyes fast and give you a relaxed uplifting feel. Amazing work from Huckleberry Hill Farms 🚜 👏
4 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Been my favorite strain since 2020, a breath of old school air among all the cake and gelato crosses that have gotten so worn out This strain doesn't care about high thc percents and because of that it gets you truly stoned and not just high, one of the most unique terpene profiles you'll ever come across right now The smoke from this strain will have the smell of pure flowers and fruit lingering heavily all over you and wherever you smoked for hours, a one of a kind strain
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

