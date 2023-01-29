All Praises Due To Southern Humboldt! This strain is life! A cross between Paradise Punch & Lemon OG. This is the most beautiful strain I’ve ever seen in my life. Once you see these beautiful purple buds & smell this sweet, lavender, moist aroma your senses get excited all over. This is truly a Top Shelf Blessing! Cultivated by the Living Legend 2nd generation farmer @huckleberryhillfarms I was more than excited to purchase this beauty. The feel of each bud in its own way was therapeutic. Almost like petting a fluffy chinchilla. Not long after your first few pulls instant happiness comes about. You feel great joy & appreciation. The extra credit is enjoying Whitethorn Rose while in the mountains of Humboldt County. I won’t say too much more, because you need to try this yourself! Without a doubt 10 out of 10 for Whitethorn Rose!