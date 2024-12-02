stock photo similar to Passion Pit
Passion Pit
Passion Pit is a weed strain bred by Capulator—maker of MAC1 and Cap Junky. Passion Pit is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of LOA x Miracle. This green bud should have tropical fruit, citrus, floral, earthy notes. Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Passion PitOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Passion Pit strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Passion Pit products near you
Similar to Passion Pit near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews