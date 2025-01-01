stock photo similar to Peach Creme Gelato
Peach Creme Gelato
Peach Creme Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato Gas and Peach Ringz. This strain is an indica, according to the breeder Maven Genetics. Peach Creme Gelato is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Peach Creme Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Peach Creme Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Creme Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
