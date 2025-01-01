stock photo similar to Peach Limeade
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Peach Limeade
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Peach Limeade potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Peach Limeade is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Peach Limeade is a pairing of Pink Limez x Taco Colada. Peach Limeade nugs feature hues of bright neon green with stripes of dark purple. Peach Limeade has a diverse lineage and its aroma can feature notes of Runtz and Lemons.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Peach LimeadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peach Limeade products near you
Similar to Peach Limeade near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—