Pink Limez
Pink Limez is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. It is a pairing of Lemonade and Runtz. The Lemonade used in Pink Limez is the Str8lemonade cut from Northern California. The terpene profile of Pink Limez is a combination of the candy wave hitting California and lemon at various levels depending on the phenotype.
