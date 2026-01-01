Peach Pie is a dessert-forward, indica-leaning hybrid bred from Peach Ringz × Georgia Pie, combining bright fruit sweetness with rich, baked-goods depth. This flavorful cross delivers a juicy aroma of ripe peach and stone fruit, layered with creamy pie crust, vanilla, and subtle sugary notes. The effects open with a gentle, uplifting euphoria before settling into a smooth, calming body relaxation that feels comforting without being overly sedating. With moderate-to-high THC levels and a balanced experience, Peach Pie is well suited for unwinding, easing stress, or enjoying a relaxed evening session. With its frosty buds, fruit-forward dessert terpenes, and cozy finish, Peach Pie is a standout choice for fans of pie-style and candy-inspired strains.