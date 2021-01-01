Loading…

Georgia Pie

Hybrid
THC 21%CBD Limonene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
peach
top effect
relaxed

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuan patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange and green.

Georgia Pie effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress

Georgia Pie reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about flavors:
Peach
34% of people taste the flavor peach
Sweet
13% of people taste the flavor sweet
Tree fruit
13% of people taste the flavor tree fruit

Georgia Pie reviews27

Strain spotlight

