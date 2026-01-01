Peach Runtz is a flavorful hybrid strain (≈55% indica / 45% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, created from the fusion of Peach OG-style fruit terpenes and the legendary candy-forward Runtz lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an intensely aromatic profile of juicy peach, tropical candy, creamy citrus, sugary fruit, and subtle earthy gas layered with hints of vanilla and floral spice. Dominated by terpenes such as limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Peach Runtz offers a smooth, dessert-like smoke with a sweet, fruity finish and dense, resin-coated buds bursting with color. Expect an uplifting euphoric onset that enhances mood, creativity, and sociability before settling into calming body relaxation and mellow mental ease without becoming overwhelmingly sedating. Sweet, vibrant, and highly flavorful, Peach Runtz is ideal for laid-back social sessions, creative downtime, stress relief, or enjoying a balanced exotic hybrid with rich candy-fruit flavor and smooth full-body effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!