Peanut Butter Muffin by Smalls is a sativa-leaning hybrid that delivers a rich, nutty flavor profile backed by potent, well-balanced effects. Bred from PB Soufflé and Modified Muffins, this cultivar typically tests in the high 20s to low 30s THC, offering a strong yet approachable experience. On the inhale, expect creamy peanut butter and sweet baked-good notes, followed by an earthy, slightly citrusy exhale with a hint of gas. The aroma carries a warm, nutty sweetness layered with subtle funk. The high begins with an uplifting, clear-headed buzz that promotes creativity and focus, making it a great option for daytime or social use. As it develops, a gentle body relaxation sets in, keeping the experience smooth without becoming overly heavy. Have you tried Peanut Butter Muffin? Leave a review!