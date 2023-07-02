Pearadise reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pearadise.
Pearadise strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pearadise strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........6
July 2, 2023
Creative
Energetic
this strain was a pleasant surprise. it was on the least expensive list. i was surprised its creeper , and takes a few to kick in, but really nice. i went back and purchased 20 pre rolls. i was impressed for the price. Dragon fly cultivators knocked it out of the park. it gave me energy give it a try folks, dont let the low price scare you on this one
l........e
April 15, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
I hand this strain from Team elite! This was delicious both in smells and taste. Flavor was spot on to a pear 🤤 I felt effects right after consuming. High wasn’t intense but very enjoyable! Nothing intense and honestly had me comfortable enough to sleep for hours 😂
p........p
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Appearance: lots of trichomes, pale green, sticky buds. Aroma: quite pungent, sweet smell, appealing to the senses. Smoke: dry herb vape Crafty+ used and produced a decent smooth cloud with a hint of fruit or fresh pine flavour. Definitely not harsh. Feeling: very mellow, medium body high, lethargic but able to be productive conducting everyday tasks (not work), happy, hungry, thoughtful and at times gratuitous. Light headache upon comedown. Summary: I rate it around 4.5/5 Looks, tastes and smells great, pleasant high, not overpowering, was able to eat, exercise, chill, vibe and have a comfortable sleep.
g........e
May 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Hungry
very nice smoke after a long day at work. uplifting and alleviates mental stress. fragant, smooth smoke, no coughing.
a........t
September 24, 2022
Relaxed
Not a very strong feeling. It is very subtle
j........2
May 30, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Made me feel relaxed. The high wasn’t overwhelming and barely felt anything. Not a huge fan overall bc it just made me sleepy