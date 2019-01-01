ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pebble Pie
  • Leafly flower of Pebble Pie

Hybrid

Pebble Pie

Pebble Pie

Using two of their own strains, Pebble Pie by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Cookie Pebbles brings a smooth gassy creaminess, while Pie 95 offers a cherry funk. Pebble Pie offers a bit of both worlds—chunky, gassy, creamy goodness all show up in this fan favorite from Green Team Genetics.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review