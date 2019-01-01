Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Using two of their own strains, Pebble Pie by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Cookie Pebbles brings a smooth gassy creaminess, while Pie 95 offers a cherry funk. Pebble Pie offers a bit of both worlds—chunky, gassy, creamy goodness all show up in this fan favorite from Green Team Genetics.