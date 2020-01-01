ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Pie 95

Pie 95

Pie 95 by Green Team Genetics is a cross of the clone-only Cherry Pie and I-95. This strain kicks out a cherry, funky aroma with gassy accents and has a high potency thanks to I-95's powerhouse influence. Pie 95 is a great strain for anyone seeking both cerebral and physical stimulation.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
I-95
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Pie 95
First strain child
Pebble Pie
child
Second strain child
Pie Til I Die
child

