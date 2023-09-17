Pebble Wreck reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pebble Wreck.
Pebble Wreck strain effects
Pebble Wreck strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........6
September 17, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Beautiful bud. Slow creeping high..then bam you got hit by a decendent of Train Wreck. Excellant smoke. Different levels of highness.
a........s
September 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tastes amazing! Stopped by Culta on a whim and got an eighth of this stuff. Not only does it taste amazing, it also has relaxed all my muscles while still giving me the heady high I tend to go for. Such a perfect hybrid for me! Now it’s time for me to binge watch buffy the vampire slayer 😂
t........n
October 13, 2023
Focused
Sleepy
Talkative
Very strong smell. made my eyes slightly dry I felt more stuck than sleepy
g........0
December 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
So good makes you feel floating
2........v
July 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Live Resin Cart - Sun Med Labs, Maryland If you’re trying to feel stuck then I’d say go for it. It’s a pleasant “stuck” feeling! Definitely got the Fruity Pebbles taste coming through as well as the mood uplift from the Trainwreck. Kinda stuff that makes ya feel like your body is paused with time and you keep forgetting your train of thought (no pun intended). I can recommend this unique high for sure! Did I mention it makes you feel stuck?
J........i
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Purchased this product in Maryland in a Live Resin Cartridge by Airo. Airo is the only brand I use and the only cannabis products I have used in the past 1.5 years- I love this brand and the effects. The Artisan carts are nice but for full effects I would get the LR ones for that extra jazz to get you feeling fancy. A very happy and balanced hybrid. The Live Res have such a clean taste with no botanical terepenes. I am not getting any Fruity Pebbles flavor but not expecting it with no added terps for flavor. it's not needed, this is a great product. Coming in with 11% terps🫠 which are very spread in Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophiline, A- Pinene and (little bit of Linalool, Humulene, Fenchol). I am not a Sativa smoker being I'm sensitive to large amounts of Limonene (3.35%) so know that this won't give you anxiety or put you on your butt— but also making you feel less stressed and where you want to be. 5 out of 5! Got it on sale for $52 and I used my $5 off— so getting a 1G LR Airo for under 50 is a steal. Go grab you one🤙🏻