Purchased this product in Maryland in a Live Resin Cartridge by Airo. Airo is the only brand I use and the only cannabis products I have used in the past 1.5 years- I love this brand and the effects. The Artisan carts are nice but for full effects I would get the LR ones for that extra jazz to get you feeling fancy. A very happy and balanced hybrid. The Live Res have such a clean taste with no botanical terepenes. I am not getting any Fruity Pebbles flavor but not expecting it with no added terps for flavor. it's not needed, this is a great product. Coming in with 11% terps🫠 which are very spread in Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophiline, A- Pinene and (little bit of Linalool, Humulene, Fenchol). I am not a Sativa smoker being I'm sensitive to large amounts of Limonene (3.35%) so know that this won't give you anxiety or put you on your butt— but also making you feel less stressed and where you want to be. 5 out of 5! Got it on sale for $52 and I used my $5 off— so getting a 1G LR Airo for under 50 is a steal. Go grab you one🤙🏻