Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Gage Green Genetics’ G13 Skunk father was crossed with a Chemdog mother to create Pepe Le Chem. The strain puts out beautiful Chemdog qualities and has frosty white buds that reek of chem-fueled gas sure to stink up any room. With such a potent high, Pepe Le Chem may have sedative qualities