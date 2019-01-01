ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pepe Le Chem
  • Leafly flower of Pepe Le Chem

Hybrid

Pepe Le Chem

Pepe Le Chem

Gage Green Genetics’ G13 Skunk father was crossed with a Chemdog mother to create Pepe Le Chem. The strain puts out beautiful Chemdog qualities and has frosty white buds that reek of chem-fueled gas sure to stink up any room. With such a potent high, Pepe Le Chem may have sedative qualities

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Pepe Le Chem