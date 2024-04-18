Peppermint Agave reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peppermint Agave.
Peppermint Agave strain effects
Peppermint Agave strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
c........k
April 18, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Incredible for tight, sore muscles- my body unwinds itself whenever I partake
s........1
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is a hidden gem to say the least I’m surprised it’s not more popular. I’m not exactly sure what parents are crossed with this but it’s 4.5/5. I’m a heavy smoker for over 10 years and this stuff is the real deal if you’re looking for an even split hybrid. Don’t hesitate from the lack of information, I promise it’s good!
D........5
August 22, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
such a great strain. tastes like peppermint