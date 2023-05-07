Bought the Perfect Cell grown by Sun Med and I love it. I only needed one hit on my small bubbler to start and feel the effects of this lovely strain. I’ve never tried either of the parents, decided by reading reviews and looking it up on different sites…I’m very picky when it comes to buying my medicine. Sun Med truly cares about medical patients and their strains have improved so much throughout the years, I’ve been smoking their products since 2018. Now when I see that a new strain came to town, I know it’s going to be good. This strain smells piney and earthy, in the air it’s sweet earthy. The buds are beautiful dark green with furry trichomes coving it and lots of orange hairs. It went to my head then down my body, leaving me feeling blissful, calm, and pain free. It’s a high thc strain, which I need to knock this pain down and all over body high. Absolutely no anxiety, not sure what a big hit would do, probably knock me to the moon lol. I like small doses, they do the job for my medical needs with a bonus of a sweet high. Peace ✌️