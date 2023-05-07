Perfect Cell reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Perfect Cell.
Perfect Cell strain effects
Perfect Cell strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........5
May 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very calming but doesn’t make me sleepy. Definitely got a bit of a creativity boost after smoking this. Full flavor, very earthy but balanced; citrusy on the back end.
v........9
October 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is one of my favorite strains. It makes me feel like I am really here as opposed to the third person auto-pilot view I normally feel. It helps with some of my nerve and muscle pain and motor functioning back at closer to normal level. I don’t feel anxious like many others just calmed and a bit more uplifted. Doesn’t make me sleepy but I can focus better and sleep better later.
v........e
April 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
It's a great smoke not too harsh when you inhale. It really has me focused and ready to do whatever needs to be done. I'm a little aroused as well. Music is intoxicating and has me in a happy space.
P........b
September 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Bought the Perfect Cell grown by Sun Med and I love it. I only needed one hit on my small bubbler to start and feel the effects of this lovely strain. I’ve never tried either of the parents, decided by reading reviews and looking it up on different sites…I’m very picky when it comes to buying my medicine. Sun Med truly cares about medical patients and their strains have improved so much throughout the years, I’ve been smoking their products since 2018. Now when I see that a new strain came to town, I know it’s going to be good. This strain smells piney and earthy, in the air it’s sweet earthy. The buds are beautiful dark green with furry trichomes coving it and lots of orange hairs. It went to my head then down my body, leaving me feeling blissful, calm, and pain free. It’s a high thc strain, which I need to knock this pain down and all over body high. Absolutely no anxiety, not sure what a big hit would do, probably knock me to the moon lol. I like small doses, they do the job for my medical needs with a bonus of a sweet high. Peace ✌️