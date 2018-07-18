Perfect Purple is a hybrid strain from the prolific purveyors at Wolf Genetics. The breeder recommends this strain for daytime consumption, given its motivating effects. It emits an aromatic blend of grapes and tropical fruit which translates nicely to the flavor as the strain is vaporized or combusted. Perfect Purple sticks to its name and grows bushy plants with pink and purple buds. This strain’s pleasant and positive high make it perfect for a solo smoke session or group settings.