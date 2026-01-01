Permanent Fumez is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 23–28%, bred from Permanent Candy and Rainbow Belts by LA-based cultivator Good Greens, known for producing premium, award-winning genetics. This terpene-rich cultivar showcases a bold and complex aromatic profile highlighted by the unmistakable “Sharpie” marker funk from Permanent Marker lineage, layered with sweet candy, tropical fruit, and creamy berry undertones from its Candy Fumez and Rainbow Belts influence. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool, it delivers a loud, flavorful experience with both pungent and sugary depth. Expect an uplifting, happy onset that boosts mood and mental clarity, followed by a smooth transition into deep relaxation and body calm, making it versatile for daytime enjoyment or winding down into a serene, restful state later in the evening. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!