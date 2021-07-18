stock photo similar to Rainbow Belts
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Rainbow Belts

aka Rainbow Belt

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

Rainbow Belts strain effects

Reported by 119 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Talkative

Relaxed

Rainbow Belts strain helps with

  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Rainbow Belts strain reviews119

July 18, 2021
Bought an 8th of Rainbow Belt flower to compare to Runts.. Rainbow Belt tested at 24.65 % THC, the taste is incredibly fruity like Trix cereal, both on inhale & exhale. When I stood up I did feel a very strong head buzz. Amazing taste, awesome effects!
May 11, 2021
This is probably in the top 5 tastiest flower I've ever smoked. I will say that the batch i have has a higher caryophyllene at .72 percent. While my linolool is only at .57 percent. With a max terpene of 2.49 percent. The batch i have is running at 26.94 percent cannabinoids. Would love to find these seeds. Most dont want to sell or dont have any to sell.
February 25, 2021
Great body buzz without feeling glued. Lower thc & excellent for my minor pain management.
Strain spotlight

Rainbow Belts strain genetics

Rainbow Belts grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into whispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage. Rainbow Belts has an average flowering time of 65 days and will produce an average yield.