This is probably in the top 5 tastiest flower I've ever smoked. I will say that the batch i have has a higher caryophyllene at .72 percent. While my linolool is only at .57 percent. With a max terpene of 2.49 percent. The batch i have is running at 26.94 percent cannabinoids. Would love to find these seeds. Most dont want to sell or dont have any to sell.