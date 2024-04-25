In the UK this strain is known as "Permz", Absolutely incredible flower! Nice and strong sweet chemical, floral gas aroma, taste is very similar, with a very subtle fruity exhale. Hits like a freight train! Very quick onset, nice and floaty, tingly bones, then comes waves of euphoria and energy, you'll be giggling at stupid thing's, and dancing around like a 90's Jim Carey, gurning and grinning every few seconds, seeing your reflection is also extremely funny for some reason. This flower also has beautiful deep purple hues with olive green in-between, and small speck's of vivid purple throughout. Very smooth in a dry herb vaporiser, slightly heavy on the chest after a long inhale though. I'd say this is slightly Sativa dominant 60:40 possibly. I hope to see this strain available more often. Would definitely recommend!