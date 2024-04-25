Permanent Paradize reviews
w........4
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This one is a hit, looks nothing like the display picture tho, mine was dark purple, olive and jade with light purple in the middle, has the PM chest hit and that almost instant rush, top shelf flower for me
s........s
July 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Great euphoric bliss. Great Daytime for me. Definitely wanted to chat a lot more than usual. This is a must buy from seed junky
g........5
October 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Uplifted
In the UK this strain is known as "Permz", Absolutely incredible flower! Nice and strong sweet chemical, floral gas aroma, taste is very similar, with a very subtle fruity exhale. Hits like a freight train! Very quick onset, nice and floaty, tingly bones, then comes waves of euphoria and energy, you'll be giggling at stupid thing's, and dancing around like a 90's Jim Carey, gurning and grinning every few seconds, seeing your reflection is also extremely funny for some reason. This flower also has beautiful deep purple hues with olive green in-between, and small speck's of vivid purple throughout. Very smooth in a dry herb vaporiser, slightly heavy on the chest after a long inhale though. I'd say this is slightly Sativa dominant 60:40 possibly. I hope to see this strain available more often. Would definitely recommend!
d........9
June 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
🔥 Permanent Marker amplify the Zkittles Z terpz we all love don't sleep on this one and treat your palate, high is there making this a wonderful euphic indica dominant strain forsure rebuy
j........r
April 25, 2024
Relaxed
🔥 but dont look like that but for $40 for the half is great not that good for the $80 they tryed to get
P........t
April 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
This is Gas Gas. My eyes feel like there melting. Feeling is like an out of body experience that’s a beauty. Euphoric for me
t........s
April 7, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
🔥 couldn't have said it better I'm pretty sure I said the same exact thing. inhale Permanent marker exhale zkittlez... 👏 🤩
j........4
July 6, 2024
Anxious
I was in a great mood and I started smoking this pre roll and got EXTREME anxiety!! I’m a veteran smoker of 20+ years and this pre roll made me angry and anxious and I love permanent marker by itself. I would really like to know the terp profile so I can stay away from it!