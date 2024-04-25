stock photo similar to Permanent Paradize
Permanent Paradize
Permanent Paradize is a weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from Permanent Marker crossed to Z Bx2. Z Bx2 is Seed Junky Genetics' refinement of The Original Z, aka Zkittlez. We're still learning more about Permanent Paradize so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Permanent ParadizeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Permanent Paradize strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Permanent Paradize products near you
Similar to Permanent Paradize near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Permanent Paradize strain reviews11
Read all reviews
w........4
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
s........s
July 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
g........5
October 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Uplifted