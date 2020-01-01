Archive Seed Bank bred Petro Chem with an Original Glue mother and a MoonBow #75 father. This strain brings out the pungent funk of Original Glue alongside the tropical and herbal Kush influences from MoonBow #75, making this a mouthwatering treat. Its flowers produce resinous lime green nugs drenched in trichomes, while the high is potent and heavy just like its mother.
