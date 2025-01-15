Petrol Potion reviews
C........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s starts off with a mild gassy on from end (maybe name) but fades into a sweet ending creating a unique flavor , smoke in glass chillum , Delta Bud MS seems to be helping with shoulder pains , decently heavy at 23.35 THC and 1.42 terps
o........e
November 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good strain people the did it again. Great genetics if you like an indica and a good high.
f........f
October 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Gorgeous looking resinous flower with big thicc pistils. Smoked the flower from a pipe and bong the smoke is quite deliciously sweet and smooth. Picked up flower from Snugz Dispensary