Just smoked a gram PreRoll of this Pheonix OG from VegasValleyGrowers here in Las Vegas,Nevada where i live. Pretty damn good smoke. Feel really relaxed. Body high is definitely great feeling. Thoughts are clear and flow nicely and are pretty creative. Definitely a cerebral smasher. If you can find some Pheonix OG wherever you live...definitely try an get your lungs some of that smoke in em forsure you wont be disappointed ! Lol im dumb baked right now and i split it with my baby mamaa. We smoked that thang all the way down and we are both pretty damn stoneyd. Definitely a 5 star smoke.