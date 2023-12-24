Phoenix OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Phoenix OG.
Phoenix OG strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Phoenix OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
h........a
December 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Just smoked a gram PreRoll of this Pheonix OG from VegasValleyGrowers here in Las Vegas,Nevada where i live. Pretty damn good smoke. Feel really relaxed. Body high is definitely great feeling. Thoughts are clear and flow nicely and are pretty creative. Definitely a cerebral smasher. If you can find some Pheonix OG wherever you live...definitely try an get your lungs some of that smoke in em forsure you wont be disappointed ! Lol im dumb baked right now and i split it with my baby mamaa. We smoked that thang all the way down and we are both pretty damn stoneyd. Definitely a 5 star smoke.
d........e
August 9, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Strong vanilla and ammonia notes in the bag. Surprisingly mild earthy and vanilla flavor on smoking. I was surprised at how effective the Phoenix is, usually go for gassier strains. A relaxing strain good for body pain or appetite.
d........0
March 24, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Great bud for a Summer day🌞
x........f
December 9, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
The taste was very similar to vanilla and almost sweet, while it smelled piney and almost like fresh cut grass. The after fx were calming relaxing making me stress free and hungry. I had consumed it by smoking and another in edibles.