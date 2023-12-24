Phoenix OG
aka Phoenix, Royal Phoenix, Phoenix OG Kush
Phoenix OG effects are mostly calming.
Phoenix OG, also known as “Phoenix Kush”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Predator OG and Afghan Ghost. Phoenix OG is a rare and potent strain that offers a strong and long-lasting high. Bred by unknown breeders, Phoenix OG combines the best of both parents, delivering a pungent and earthy flavor with a hint of vanilla and ammonia. Phoenix OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Phoenix OG effects include tingly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Phoenix OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and bipolar disorder. Bred by unknown breeders, Phoenix OG features flavors like ammonia, vanilla, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Phoenix OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a rare and powerful strain that can calm your nerves and stimulate your appetite, Phoenix OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phoenix OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Phoenix OG strain effects
Phoenix OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
