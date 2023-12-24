Phoenix OG, also known as “Phoenix Kush”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Predator OG and Afghan Ghost. Phoenix OG is a rare and potent strain that offers a strong and long-lasting high. Bred by unknown breeders, Phoenix OG combines the best of both parents, delivering a pungent and earthy flavor with a hint of vanilla and ammonia. Phoenix OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Phoenix OG effects include tingly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Phoenix OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and bipolar disorder. Bred by unknown breeders, Phoenix OG features flavors like ammonia, vanilla, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Phoenix OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a rare and powerful strain that can calm your nerves and stimulate your appetite, Phoenix OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phoenix OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.