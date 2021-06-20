Phone Home reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Phone Home.
Phone Home strain effects
Phone Home strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
June 20, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
my current go to for insomnia! aids in relaxation to the point where you simply yet slowly drift to sleep, allowing you to enjoy the head change a bit before falling asleep. as someone who suffers from anxiety, adhd, ptsd, insomnia, and depression, I have had my fair share of sleepless nights. Phone Home is the only strain I've found so far that has actually helped with the falling asleep part. will purchase again, and again, and again lol.
m........d
October 21, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain anytime of day but mornings are my favorite. Makes everything seem great. Definitely my favorite strand right now
c........9
August 17, 2021
Phone home- Indica but the batch I got was Sativa dominant hybrid results of strawberry banana and bubble gum. Light green buds covered in orange pistils and trichomes. No grape overtones on mine. Has a woody smell but the taste is nice and sweet. Give you an uplifting feeling, bringing you into a relax state. Makes you feel stress free. Helps with depression, pain, and appetite.
j........6
August 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
this shit is good. it gave me that good tingles, giggles, and warm feeling. Recommend, even more so with a lil glass of white wine ;) However, does dull uno skils.
M........n
March 21, 2021
Very uplifting good good morning joint
J........0
July 13, 2021
Amazing
E........T
March 26, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Good day time strain. Happy weed.
p........y
Yesterday
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I like the taste end smelly of the weed i get good stoned!